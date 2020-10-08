Global and United States Portable X-ray Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Portable X-ray Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Portable X-ray Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Portable X-ray Systems takes strict protective measures to reduce X-ray leakage, and there is no need to do any protection for operators.It is suitable for hand and foot microsurgery in hospitals, bone integrity in traditional Chinese medicine, forensic diagnosis in public security, nondestructive testing of materials and components by industrial departments, use of athletes, troops and field operations, and security inspection.

The global Portable X-ray Systems market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Portable X-ray Systems Scope and Market Size

Portable X-ray Systems market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Portable X-ray Systems market is segmented into

Medical X-ray System

Industrial X-ray System

Security X-ray System

Segment by Application, the Portable X-ray Systems market is segmented into

Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Portable X-ray Systems market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Portable X-ray Systems market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Portable X-ray Systems Market Share Analysis

Portable X-ray Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Portable X-ray Systems business, the date to enter into the Portable X-ray Systems market, Portable X-ray Systems product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Medical

Siemens Healthcare

Fujifilm

Shimadzu

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

OR Technology

RadmediX

Gilardoni S.p.A.

Genoray America

FI Tactical

Teledyne Technologies(Teledyne DALSA)

Logos Imaging

Leidos

Fiscan

AS&E

Nuctech

Autoclear

Vidisco

COMET

MinXray

Scanna

Varian Medical Systems

Accuray

ASAHI Roentgen

BrainLab

Bruker

Carestream

CMR Naviscan

