Global and China Industrial Boiler Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Industrial Boiler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Industrial Boiler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An industrial boiler is a closed vessel used to generate steam for various industrial heating and humidification applications. The boiler has a heat source (furnace), which boils water at a rate higher than its boiling point, and a heat transfer medium (pipes or tubes for heat exchange).

Many industrial boiler vendors offer high quality and customized industry-specific boilers to the power, oil and gas, and chemical and petrochemical industries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Industrial Boiler Market

This report focuses on global and China Industrial Boiler QYR Global and China market.

The global Industrial Boiler market size is projected to reach US$ 14410 million by 2026, from US$ 10980 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Industrial Boiler Scope and Market Size

Industrial Boiler market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Boiler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Boiler market is segmented into

Fire-tube Boiler

Water-tube Boiler

Segment by Application, the Industrial Boiler market is segmented into

Food processing

Chemical and petrochemical

Paper and pulp

Oil and gas

Power generation

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Boiler market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Boiler market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Boiler Market Share Analysis

Industrial Boiler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Boiler business, the date to enter into the Industrial Boiler market, Industrial Boiler product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Alstom

Babcock and Wilcox

Doosan

Foster Wheeler

Harbin Electric

Hitachi

AB&CO

Alfa Laval Aalborg

ANDRITZ

B&S Piping

Bharat Heavy Electricals

Hangzhou Boiler

Indeck Power Equipment

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Miura Boiler

