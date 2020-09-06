Cloud Security Software Market Research Report, Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2025

The global cloud security software market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2014-2019. Cloud security software protects the cloud-based system, data, and infrastructure by executing specific tasks. Companies are extensively utilizing cloud servers to transfer data, applications, and networks. These servers are widely distributed, dynamic, and possess a risk for unauthorized access, data exposure, cyberattacks, and other threats. As a result, cloud security software is adopted for monitoring the network infrastructure to protect privacy, support regulatory compliance, and establish authentication rules for users and devices. The software is widely utilized by both government and private organizations to eliminate the need for additional security hardware and reduce administrative overheads.

IMARC Group’s latest report provides a deep insight into the global cloud security software market covering all its essential aspects. Growing incidences of cyber-attacks and data breaching have catalyzed the adoption of cloud security software by organizations for safeguarding the integrity and continuity of resources. Additionally, several technological advancements have led to the integration of cloud security software with AI and ML for improving the efficiency of the software. Furthermore, the introduction of various cloud-based services, such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and private cloud to manage the security of applications and networks in an organization, is further propelling the global market. Moreover, extensive research activities on software testing as ‘Testing as a Service’ (TaaS) in the cloud computing paradigm, using multiple new technologies and innovative service models, are further expected to augment the market growth.

Report Coverage :

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Type: Cloud Identity and Access Management Data Loss Prevention Email and Web Security Cloud Database Security Network Security Cloud Encryption

Market Breakup by Deployment : Public Private Hybrid

Market Breakup by End-User: Small and Midsize Business (SMBs) Large Enterprises Cloud Service Providers Government Agencies Others/Third Party Vendors

Market Breakup by Vertical: Healthcare Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Information Technology (IT) & Telecom Government Agencies Retail Others

Market Breakup by Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Broadcom, Inc., TrendMicro, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, RSA Security, McAfee, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, BMC Software, Bitium, CipherCloud, Cloudpassage, Check Point Software Technologies, Fortinet, VMware, Sophos, Gemalto NV, Imperva, Inc, etc.

