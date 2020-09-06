Sales of Guar Gum Market to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

An in-depth, unbiased and insightful report has been recently published by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report titled “Guar Gum Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2026)”. This report offers a detailed analysis on the global guar gum market, covering all key market dynamics. Through this report, the readers will gain information regarding key trends influencing the global guar gum market. Data pertaining to various market parameters is provided in this report. Insightful information about the competitive landscape of the global guar gum market has also been offered in this report, which includes profiles of key market players.

Report Synopsis

FMI’s report on global guar gum market follows a systematic structure that allows readers to gain a thorough understanding of the market, reflecting on all particulars regarding its key segment. The systematic structure also makes it easy for the readers to understand each and every segment comprehensively. The report commences with an executive summary, comprising a market snapshot along with an introduction and definition of the product – “guar gum” for the scope of the research. An overview of global guar gum market is also presented in this part of the report, disclosing pertinent market figures (value in US$ Mn) for historical period (2012-2016) and forecast (2017-2026). The reader will also come across market value in the terms of revenue share and CAGR. Next, an analysis on product supply chain, life cycle, pricing, and cost structure has been carried out in the report.

Market Taxonomy

A section of the report offers analysis of key market segments. The fact and figures related to each segments offered in the report will allow the readers to compare these segments in terms of year-on-year growth and revenue. Further, the report also includes a dedicated section that provides insightful analysis on the key regions and highlights prominent countries. On the basis of region, the global guar gum market is segmented into North America, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe and Latin America.

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Product Type

Food Grade

Fast Hydrated Gum Oil Drilling Grade

Industrial Grade

End Use Industry

Food and Beverages

Fracking

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Other End Use Industries

Primary Function

Thickener and Stabilizer

Binding Agent

Other Functional Properties

Competition Landscape

The concluding section of the report offers detailed information of competition landscape of the market. This section profiles key market players and delivers information in terms of company overview, key developments, key financials and product overview. The section is considered to be an extremely important part of the report as it allow reader to gain access to information reading undertakings and market position of key companies operating in the global market for guar gum.

Some of the leading players in the market include Lucid Group, Jai Bharat Gum, Hindustan Gums, Vikas WSP, Shree Ram Gum, Cargill Inc, Supreme Gums Pvt. Ltd, Ashland Inc., India Glycols Ltd, Rama industries and Lamberti.

Research Methodology

The research methodology applied in this report is a perfect concoction of secondary and primary research approaches. Analysts conducted interviews with industry expert and opinion leaders, combined with a multifaceted secondary research. The inputs resourced from primary research relates to current and future market scenario in both developed and developing countries. The data obtained through primary and secondary research undergoes multilevel verification process in order to garner highly credible insights that can support major business decisions

