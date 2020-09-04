Food Testing and Certification Market Sales to Flatten Due to COVID-19 Pandemic; Key Market Players to Redesign Developmental Strategies

Future Market Insights presents a comprehensive and insightful report on the food testing and certification market titled ‘Food Testing and Certification Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017–2027’. The report begins with an elaborate executive summary which has the important market numbers related to the global food testing and certification market such as the market values for the year 2017 and 2027 and the most attractive segment type and application in this market. The executive summary also gives a concise list of drivers, restraints and trends operating in the global food testing and certification market, which are dealt in detail in another exclusive section of this report. The executive summary also has a list of prominent players operating in the food testing and certification market.

There is also a concise and yet informative Future Market Insights analysis on the overall market approach of the leading players operating in the global food testing and certification market and information is also given on the target segment and the target region that are most lucrative in this market. The differentiating strategies of the leading market players is also given in this sub section of the executive summary.

At the end of the executive summary, there is a diagrammatic representation of the various stages of the global food testing and certification market such as the introduction stage, growth stage, maturity stage and stagnancy stage. After the executive summary, there is a section on the market introduction that gives detailed information regarding the market definitions of the food testing and certification market.

Market Taxonomy

By Type By Application By Region Feed and Food Supply Animal Feed Food Quality and Safety BRC SQF FSSC 22000 IFS ISO 22000 GLOBAL GAP Others Food Packaging and Logistics

Seafood ASC MSC Others

Label Claims Halal Organic Kosher Non-GMO Others

Sustainability RSPO UTZ Others

Food Animal Nutrition Human Nutrition Meat and Poultry Seafood Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Bakery and Confectionary Processed Food Pet Food Others

Beverages

Oils and Fats North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

After the market taxonomy section, there is a section of the report focussing on the GFSI certifications and gives a snapshot of this. Also, information about seafood certifications in various regions of the world is given in the report. Thereafter, there is a detailed section of the report dealing with the label claims, which discusses concepts such as organic certification, halal certification, kosher certification and non-GMO certification. Also, the certification process snapshot is also given in the subsequent section of the report. Thereafter, macroeconomic factors that are operating in the global food testing and certification market are also given. After this, the subsequent sections of the report contain information about the regional market analysis and forecast (2017-2027) of the global food testing and certification market. These subsections of the report first contain the market introduction, which gives important information about the particular regional market and key regulations that are applying to that particular regional market. PESTEL analysis of the particular regional market is also given which talks about the political, economic, social, technological, environmental and legal issues affecting that particular regional food testing and certification market.

There is an exhaustive subsection of the report dealing with the market dynamics of the food testing and certification market pertaining to that particular region. This subsection explains the drivers, restraints and trends applicable in the food testing and certification market for the various assessed regions. This is an important subsection of the report as it contains a detailed explanation about the factors that encourage the growth of this market and as well as the factors that hamper the growth of this market. Besides this, weightage of impact of the forecast factors is also given in this subsection. After the market dynamics subsection, the regional subsections of this report contain important market information in the form of food testing and certification market size (US$ Mn) forecast by region, by type, and by application. Market attractiveness index for each of the segments as presented in the market taxonomy is also given. At the end of these sections, a list of regional food testing and certification market participants is also given.

In addition to this, there is an entire section of the report devoted to the competition landscape of the global food testing and certification market. This competition landscape gives a dashboard view of the key companies operating in the global food testing and certification market along with their important information and broad strategy adopted to stay as leaders in the global food testing and certification market. Each of the leading companies is also profiled individually and important information about the company such as company details, company description, product portfolio along with key developments concerning the company and strategic analysis is presented.

A SWOT analysis of each leading market player is also presented giving detailed information about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that the company is dealing with. This competition landscape is the most important section of the report as it imparts a deep understanding of the leading companies operating in the global food testing and certification market and is valuable for new entrants in the field to get a learning about how the companies are leading this lucrative market and also for the established market players in order to get a better understanding about their competitors.

Research Methodology

Overall market size has been analysed through historical data, primary responses, and public domain data. Revenue of companies in the food testing and certification market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated using the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinised using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global food testing and certification market.