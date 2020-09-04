FMI Provides Electronic Adhesives Market Projections in its Revised Report, COVID-19 Pandemic Shaping Global Demand

In this report, Future Market Insight (FMI) delivers an investigation on the global electronic adhesives market from 2014-2018 and forecast for 2019-2029. The report includes widespread assessment of the appropriate and related market data. After conducting a complete analysis on the historical as well as current growth prospective of the electronic adhesives market, growth predictions of the market are obtained with maximum accuracy.

Electronic Adhesives Market: Segmentation

Material Type Application End Use Region PUR

Polyurethane

Acrylics

Silicones

Epoxy Conformal Coating

Encapsulation

Surface Mounting

Wire Tacking

Soldering

Underfills

Sealing

Constructional

Thermal Management Gap Fillers Thermal Conductivity Solutions Thermal Conductivity Insulators Gap Pads

Mobiles and Telecommunication Devices

Desktops and Networks

Televisions

Home Appliances

Automotive Electronics

Aerospace Electronics

Analytical & Measurement Instruments

Other Industrial North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The global electronic adhesives market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence to the readers.

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the electronic adhesives market, which includes a summary of the crucial findings and statistics of the electronic adhesives market. It also comprises market value (US$ million) estimates, and the supply side and demand side trends of the electronic adhesives market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

This section includes comprehensive definition as well as taxonomy of the segments related to the electronic adhesives market, which will help readers understand the basic knowledge and information about the electronic adhesives market. This section also highlights exclusions and inclusions that help readers understand the scope of the electronic adhesives market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report delivers key market trends that are expected to significantly influence the growth of the electronic adhesives market during the forecast period. Exhaustive industry trends are included in this section, together with product innovations and key market developments.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section comprises product adoption, usage analysis, and manufactures strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Electronic Adhesives Market: Demand (Volume in Tons) Study 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This division elucidates the global market volume analysis and forecast for the electronic adhesives market for the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Global Electronic Adhesives Market: Pricing Analysis

This section lays emphasis on the average price of PUR, Polyurethane, acrylics, silicones and epoxy. The pricing levels for distributors as well as manufacturers are analyzed in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Electronic Adhesives Market: Demand (Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section incorporates the global market value analysis and forecasts for the electronic adhesives market during 2014-2029. This chapter includes comprehensive analysis of the historical electronic adhesives market as well as an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find incremental $ opportunity for the current year (2019-2020), along with incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019-2029).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are anticipated to impact the growth of the electronic adhesives market over the forecast period. This section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the electronic adhesives market. Furthermore, this section also includes the forecast factors, value chain analysis, along with key driver, trend, and restraint factors in the electronic adhesives market.

Chapter 9 – Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Material Type

This chapter offers details about the electronic adhesives market on the basis of material type, and is segmented as PUR, polyurethane, acrylics, silicones, and epoxy. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on material type.

Chapter 10 – Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Application

This chapter provides details about the electronic adhesives market on the basis ofconformal coating, encapsulation, surface mounting, wire tacking, soldering, underfills, and others.

Chapter 11 – Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by End Use

This chapter explains how the electronic adhesives market will grow across several end uses such as mobiles and telecommunication devices, desktops and networks, televisions, home appliances, automotive electronics, aerospace electronics, and others.

Chapter 12 – Global Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the electronic adhesives market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 13 – North America Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the growth of the North America electronic adhesives market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional drivers, trends, and market growth based on end use in North America.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Readers can discover thorough facts and figures about several factors such as pricing analysis and regional trends that are impacting the growth of the Latin America electronic adhesives market. This chapter also contains the growing prospects of the electronic adhesives market in prominent Latin American regions such as Mexico, Brazil, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 15 – Europe Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the electronic adhesives market based on its end users in several regions such as Germany, Spain, the U.K., France, Italy, BENELUX, Russia, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

In this chapter, China, India, ASEAN, Oceania, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the electronic adhesives market. Readers can find comprehensive data about the growth factors of the South Asia electronic adhesives market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the electronic adhesives market in East Asia. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the electronic adhesives market in East Asia.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the electronic adhesives market in Oceania. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the electronic adhesives market in Oceania.

Chapter 19 – MEA Electronic Adhesives Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the electronic adhesives market will grow in major regions in MEA, such as South Africa, North Africa Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 20 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find exhaustive data about the tier analysis and market concentration by key players in the electronic adhesives market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 21 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent shareholders in the electronic adhesives market, along with exhaustive information about each company, which includes company overview, strategic overview, revenue share, and current company developments. Some of the key market players featured in the report are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, The Dow Chemical Company, and Evonik Industries AG,among others.

Chapter 22– Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the electronic adhesives market report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain several conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the electronic adhesives market.