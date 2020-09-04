Dysthymia Clinical Trial Market Revenue to Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2015 – 2021

Dysthymia is often characterized by chronic depression. Symptoms of dysthymia are the same as for depression and usually not as severe as major depression. Key symptom of dysthymia is daily depressed mood for at least two years. Another symptom of dysthymia include lowered energy, appetite and sleep disturbances and low self-esteem. Dysthymia does not tend to weaken sufferers to perform all their daily routines, although the disorder is severe enough to cause distress and interference with important life relationships, roles and responsibilities. It changes thinking, feelings, and behavior and physical well-being capabilities of the sufferer.

In dysthymia, sufferers experienced concentration, decision making difficulties with short term memory and forgetting things all the time. Some of the major thinking disabilities in dysthymia are pessimism, negative thoughts, lowered confidence and self-criticism. In addition, feeling sad for no reason and no longer enjoying activities may be experiencing by sufferers in dysthymia cases.

In case of behavior changes, sufferers have eating habits problems, excessive crying and anger and temper problems. Loss of appetite, slowing down and aches and pains are all extremely common physical changes in sufferers. Although all of these physical symptoms would have a debilitating affect on the sufferer’s life which develop fatigue. The sufferer may go to bed earlier or stay in bed longer, however the amount of sleeping that the person is getting does not add up to the amount that they need.

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global dysthymia clinical trial market. This is due to increased awareness about various signs and symptoms of the disorder in the region. In addition, improved healthcare infrastructure is also supporting in the growth of dysthymia clinical trial market. The U.S. represents the largest market for dysthymia clinical trial market followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy and France holds major share of dysthymia clinical trial market. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global dysthymia clinical trial market. This is due to increasing government supports in the region. Less stringent wages has also boosts dysthymia clinical trial market in Asia. In addition, increasing awareness about various signs and symptoms of the disorder is also supporting in the growth of dysthymia clinical trial market in the region. Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing dysthymia clinical trials markets in Asia.

In recent time, improving healthcare infrastructure and rising number of dysthymia cases are some of the major drivers of the global dysthymia clinical trial market.

However, strict regulations to enroll patients for clinical trial hamper the growth of global dysthymia clinical trial market. In addition, longer approval time for clinical trials also obstructs the growth of global dysthymia clinical trial market.

Some of the major companies and government organizations operating in the global dysthymia clinical trial market are Sanofi, Auckland UniServices Limited, Columbia Northwest Pharmaceuticals, New York State Psychiatric Institute, University of Washington, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, University Hospital Freiburg, University of Barcelona, St. Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital Center, Sheba Medical Center, University of California, Oregon Health & Science University and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

