Future of the Thai Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2026

– Thailand, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia, witnessed defense budget growth of 4.78% during 2014-2018, to reach a value of US$6.8 billion in 2018.

– The country aims to modernize its military equipment in order to sustain its military capabilities and maintain acceptable readiness levels in line with other countries around the world.

– The escalation of the arms race in the ASEAN region (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), due to massive military expenditure by China and India, and territorial conflicts with adjoining nations, are the key factors driving Thailand’s defense expenditure.

– With this trend expected to continue over the forecast period, the country’s defense expenditure is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% to reach US$8.4 billion by 2023.

– The Thai defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Thai defense industry over 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Thai defense industry.

