Inflight Shopping Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2016-2028

A recent report published by QMI on the inflight shopping market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of inflight shopping market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for inflight shopping during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in inflight shopping market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the inflight shopping market has been segmented by aircraft class (first class, business class, premium economy class and economy class), by carrier type (full-service and low-cost), by shopping type (travel essentials, accessories, beauty and care, children and others).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For inflight shopping market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the inflight shopping market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in inflight shopping market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing inflight shopping market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for inflight shopping market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Inmarsat plc

2. Lufthansa

3. AirAsia Group

4. The Emirates Group

5. Swiss International Air Lines AG

6. Thomas Cook Airlines Ltd.

7. Singapore Airlines Limited

8. and EasyJet Airline Company Limited.

Market Segmentation:

By Aircraft Class:

o First Class

o Business Class

o Premium Economy Class

o Economy Class

By Carrier Type:

o Full-Service

o Low-Cost

o By Shopping Type:

o Travel Essentials

o Accessories

o Beauty And Care

o Children And Others

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Aircraft Class

o North America, by Carrier Type

o North America, by Shopping Type

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Aircraft Class

o Western Europe, by Carrier Type

o Western Europe, by Shopping Type

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Aircraft Class

o Asia Pacific, by Carrier Type

o Asia Pacific, by Shopping Type

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Aircraft Class

o Eastern Europe, by Carrier Type

o Eastern Europe, by Shopping Type

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Aircraft Class

o Middle East, by Carrier Type

o Middle East, by Shopping Type

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Aircraft Class

o Rest of the World, by Carrier Type

o Rest of the World, by Shopping Type

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the inflight shopping market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the inflight shopping market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the inflight shopping market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the inflight shopping market and their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Offers unique insights into the decision-making process for every possible segment that aids in strategic decision making.

o Market size estimate of regionally and internationally focused inflight shopping market.

o Unique research methodology based on the dynamics of the inflight shopping market.

o Identification of major companies operating in the industry with key strategies adopted in recent years

o Exhaustive scope to help each stakeholder across the value chain of the inflight shopping market.

