Latest Research Report on Counter-IED Market by industry Share, End User, Trend

A recent report published by QMI on counter-IED market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of counter-IED market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for counter-IED during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in counter-IED market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the counter-IED market has been segmented, by end user (military, homeland security), by deployment (vehicle mounted, ship mounted, airborne mounted, handheld), by capability (detection, countermeasure, jammers, neutralization, neutralizing improvised explosive devices (nied), explosive ordnance disposal (eod)).

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For counter-IED market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the counter-IED market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in counter-IED market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing counter-IED market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for counter-IED market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Lockheed Martin Corporation

2. Raytheon Company

3. Northrop Grumman Corporation

4. Thales Group

5. General Dynamics Corporation

6. Elbit Systems Ltd

7. Harris Corporation

8. Chemring Group

9. L3 Technologies Inc.

10. Allen-Vanguard Corporation

11. Netline Communications Technologies

12. Sierra Nevada Corporation

13. SRC, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By End User:

Military

Homeland Security

By Deployment:

Vehicle mounted

Ship mounted

Airborne mounted

Handheld

By Capability:

Detection

Countermeasure

Jammers

Neutralization

Neutralizing Improvised Explosive Devices (NIED)

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

By Region:

North America

North America, by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America, by End User

North America, by Deployment

North America, by Capability

Western Europe

Western Europe, by Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

The Netherlands

Rest of Western Europe

Western Europe, by End User

Western Europe, by Deployment

Western Europe, by Capability

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific, by End User

Asia Pacific, by Deployment

Asia Pacific, by Capability

Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by Country

Russia

Turkey

Rest of Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe, by End User

Eastern Europe, by Deployment

Eastern Europe, by Capability

Middle East

Middle East, by Country

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Iran

Rest of Middle East

Middle East, by End User

Middle East, by Deployment

Middle East, by Capability

Rest of the World

Rest of the World, by Country

South America

Africa

Rest of the World, by End User

Rest of the World, by Deployment

Rest of the World, by Capability

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate the market size for the counter-IED market on a regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in the counter-IED market and evaluate their market shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the counter-IED market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the counter-IED market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

o Market size estimation of the counter-IED market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the counter-IED market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

