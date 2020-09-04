Latest Research Report on Counter-IED Market by industry Share, End User, Trend

A recent report published by QMI on counter-IED market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of counter-IED market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.
The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for counter-IED during the forecast period. It can enable companies investing in counter-IED market to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.
According to the report, the counter-IED market has been segmented, by end user (military, homeland security), by deployment (vehicle mounted, ship mounted, airborne mounted, handheld), by capability (detection, countermeasure, jammers, neutralization, neutralizing improvised explosive devices (nied), explosive ordnance disposal (eod)).
Insights about regional distribution of market:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For counter-IED market, the segments by region are North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the counter-IED market.
North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace &defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace &defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in counter-IED market are headquartered in these regions.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing counter-IED market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for counter-IED market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Lockheed Martin Corporation
2. Raytheon Company
3. Northrop Grumman Corporation
4. Thales Group
5. General Dynamics Corporation
6. Elbit Systems Ltd
7. Harris Corporation
8. Chemring Group
9. L3 Technologies Inc.
10. Allen-Vanguard Corporation
11. Netline Communications Technologies
12. Sierra Nevada Corporation
13. SRC, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
By End User:
Military
Homeland Security
By Deployment:
Vehicle mounted
Ship mounted
Airborne mounted
Handheld
By Capability:
Detection
Countermeasure
Jammers
Neutralization
Neutralizing Improvised Explosive Devices (NIED)
Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by End User
North America, by Deployment
North America, by Capability
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by End User
Western Europe, by Deployment
Western Europe, by Capability
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by End User
Asia Pacific, by Deployment
Asia Pacific, by Capability
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by End User
Eastern Europe, by Deployment
Eastern Europe, by Capability
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by End User
Middle East, by Deployment
Middle East, by Capability
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by End User
Rest of the World, by Deployment
Rest of the World, by Capability
Objectives of this report:
o To estimate the market size for the counter-IED market on a regional and global basis.
o To identify major segments in the counter-IED market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
o To provide a competitive scenario for the counter-IED market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of the counter-IED market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy This Report:
o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.
o Market size estimation of the counter-IED market on a regional and global basis.
o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.
o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments
o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the counter-IED market.
