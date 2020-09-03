Airport Information System Market: Top Challenges to Face in 2020-2030

The global airport information system market is projected to reach ~US$ 70 Bn by 2030. The airport information system market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030.

The global airport information system market has been segmented in terms of airport category, operation, and solution. In terms of airport category, the market has been segmented into commercial service airport, cargo service airport, and reliever airport. In terms of operation, the market has been divided into airside and terminal side. Based on solution, the market is categorized into ACDM, resource management solutions, P.A. system, baggage processing, passenger processing, airport operations, airport information, AODB, and others.

The global airport information system market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Initially, vendors across the ecosystem of airport information systems were analyzed based on device and technology providers in the market.

Airport Information System Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the airport information system market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to see increasing growth in the airport information system market. The market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global airport information system market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the airport information system market.

While robotics continue to make inroads in the airport information system market, innovations in voice technology have opened up new exciting avenues. Voice technology has gained considerable popularity in recent years. Several airports around the world are inclined toward using voice technology to empower passengers and enhance the overall passenger experience. For instance, in 2018, Heathrow Airport in London enabled passengers to interact with Alexa to gain information regarding their flight status, arrival-departure details, and gate updates. Analysts at Transparency Market Research are of the opinion that voice technology could have a strong impact on improving the overall relationship between passengers and businesses during the forecast period.

The travel, tourism & logistics sector is arguably one of the most affected industries amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As governments continue to impose restrictions on transportation and trade, domestic as well as international air travel is likely to take a major hit particularly in 2020.

The demand for airport information systems is projected to decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to minimal activity in the commercial airline sphere. However, market participants are expected to focus on the development of new airport information system concepts that are likely to enhance passenger experience at airports in the COVID-19-free era. While the growth prospects of airport information system market look grim in the first half of 2020, the market is likely to gradually recover from the short-term slump in the second half of 2020.

Airport Information System Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global airport information system market. Key players profiled in the report include Amadeus IT Group SA, Honeywell International, Inc., INFORM Software, Intersystem Pty. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG, RESA, S.A.S., Siemens Industry Inc., SITA, Velatia, S.L. and Vision-Box.