COVID-19 Impact on DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management) Market

A DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management) solution delivers the initiative with the necessary tools to easily and quickly manage the numerous tasks related with internet protocol address management, as well as DHCP and DNS services management across the internet network. Thus, DNS, DHCP and IP address management solution is a necessary tool for the different enterprise management. In recent trends, a DDI ((DNS, DHCP and IP address management) solution is able to reduce OPEX related to IPAM, DNS and DHCP by or more than 50%. This in turn is expected to save headcount for larger enterprises.In addition, numerous features such as upsurge attacks on proliferation of bring your own device (BYOD) at workplace, reduction in operational expenditure (OPEX), DNS server and emergence of Internet of Things (IOT) platforms among others are responsible for the growth of the DDI market.Therefore, the (DNS, DHCP and IP address management)market is predicted to witness a steady growth during the projection period from 2017 to 2025.

Global DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management) solution market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, deployment, size of organization, end use industry and geography. On the basis of component type, global DDI market has been segmented into services and solution.

Additionally, global DDI market has been separated on the basis of application which includes virtualization and cloud, network security, data center transformation and network automation among others. Moreover, the evolution to IPv6 from the IPv4 Internet protocol (IP) is anticipated to contribute expressively to industrial demand. Across the globe, the cumulative focus on consciousness of impending implementations of IPv6, need to streamline IP address management and security risks among others important factors are expected to assist the growth of DDI service provider. Security plays a significant role in this development and is likely to drive the growth of DDI market during the forecast period.

In this report, global DDI market is segmented based on deployment type into cloud based and on premises. Various DDI vendors are now focusing on merger and acquisition primarily to strengthen its position globally. Consequently, the DDI market is classified on the basis of end use industry into aerospace and defense, telecommunication, manufacturing, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) among others. Increasing the demand of cloud computing in various telecommunication and IT sectors is an important factor that is estimated to impact the DDI market. The DDI vendors are now predicted to rise the use of virtualized services. This is expected to rise the demand of DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management)Market in coming years.

Consequently, the various DDI vendors are now extensively spending on research and development facilities to gain competitive advantage. Currently, the rising demand of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platforms and significant adoption of virtualization by organization significantly is driving the growth of the DDI market during the estimate period. However, on the flip side, lack of consumer awareness and complexity of DDI installation is restraining the growth of global DDI market in coming years.

Geographically, global DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management)market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle- East and Africa (MEA), Latin America. In 2016, North America held the largest share of the DDI market due to the high technological adoption of innovations such as mobility, cloud and big data among others in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for DDI market currently, followed by North America. Furthermore, Asia Pacific are probable to grow at a significant rate owing to the proliferation of mobile devices, high density of population and internet usage in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of industry.

Furthermore, the growth adoption of 4G and upcoming 5G networks solution is estimated to increase the average internet connection speeds owing to achieve effective IPAM solutions to manage the various IP address pools. This is expected to increase the demand of DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management) Market during the forecast period from 2017- 2025.

The major players operating in the global DDI market includes BlueCat Networks (Canada),Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise) (France), BT Diamond IP (U.S.), ApplianSys (U.K.), Infoblox Inc. (U.S.),Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Apteriks (Netherlands), NCC Group (U.K.),Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), EfficientIP (U.S.),Men & Mice (Iceland), FusionLayer,Inc. (Finland), TCPWave Inc. (U.S.), PC Network (Philadelphia) and SolarWinds (U.S.) among others.