Report Overview:

The global food additives market reached a value of USD 48.7 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Food additives are added in food products to enhance their appearance texture and shelf-life. Some of the most common food additives are colors, flavors, enzymes, hydrocolloids, and preservatives. They can be produced both artificially or derived from natural sources, like plants, animals and minerals.

Food Additives Market Trends:

The significant expansion in the food and beverage industry represents one of the crucial growth-inducing factors of the global food additives market. Food additives are added in baked goods, desserts, soups, sauces and baby food to ensure food safety by preventing microbial growth and contamination and extending the shelf-life of these products. Besides this, with the changing dietary habits and hectic lifestyles of consumers, there has been a rise in the demand for convenience food products in which food additives are used as a key ingredient. Apart from this, rising health consciousness has encouraged consumers to opt for organic or natural additives that have no adverse effects on health. Other factors, such as the launch of innovative product variants, rapid urbanization, the growing number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and emerging café culture, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Global Food Additives Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS: AJINY), Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM), BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen A/S, Corbion N.V., Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Givaudan, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Tate & Lyle, etc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, source, application, and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Colorants

Emulsifiers

Enzymes

Fat Replacers

Flavors and enhancers

Shelf-life Stabilizers

Sweeteners

Others

Breakup by Source:

Natural

Synthetic

Breakup by Application:

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Convenience Foods

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Spices, Condiments, Sauces & Dressings

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific North America Europe Middle East and Africa Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

