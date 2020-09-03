Sweet Orange Oil Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2024

Sweet orange oil, sometimes also known as orange oil or orange essential oil, is an essential oil primarily consisting of limonene (up to 93%). It is widely used in aromatherapy and herbal medicines, as it possess several properties such as antiseptic, anti-acne, anti-inflammatory, and antidepressant.

Due to its anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, sweet orange oil is used for treating constipation, gastrointestinal ailments, and ulcers. The oil also exhibits cancer prevention properties. Sweet orange oil has sweet and pleasant aroma, which enlightens mood; hence, it can be used as mood booster. Furthermore, its versatile blending properties make it a safer and organic solvent. Sweet orange oil is obtained from orange, especially orange rind via the cold pressing process. The rich content of vitamin C, potassium, and antioxidants present in the oil helps in prevention of strokes and other cardiovascular diseases. The oil is also used in food and beverages as a natural preservative and flavoring agent.

Rise in demand for sweet orange oil in the food & beverages industries is a key driver of the sweet orange oil market. Its versatile properties coupled with natural source makes it a perfect ingredient for Ayurveda and homeopathic medicine. Increasing use of sweet orange oil in cosmetics for flavor, preservatives, and skin benefits are also propelling the market. Sturdy growth in food & beverages and cosmetics industries is primarily boosting the demand for sweet orange oil. The body care industry also uses sweet orange oil for stress relieving, massages, vapor therapy, aromatherapy, and other similar procedures. The oil is also generally used as a freshening agent in bath water, cloth freshener, floor cleaner, etc. However, it is known to cause irritation, nausea, inflammation, or in extreme cases dermatitis if used in excess quantities. Furthermore, exposure of sweet orange oil to sunlight (UV rays) leads to oxidation of the oil and may induce photo-toxicity, converting it into a potential toxin. The oil is flammable as well. These factors along with the presence of other alternatives such as Amyris oil, lemon oil, dill oil, and anise oil are key restraints of the sweet orange oil market.

Sweet orange oil is used in various applications. Thus, based on end-user, the sweet orange oil market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, flavor & fragrances, cosmetics, body care, chemical industry, and others. Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics segments are expected to be key end-users of the sweet orange oil market. The flavor & fragrance segment is also anticipated to account for substantial share, as sweet orange oil is primarily used for its flavor and aroma. Based on grade, the sweet orange oil market can be divided into food grade sweet orange oil, pharmaceutical grade sweet orange oil, and others. Food grade sweet orange oil is used in food and beverages to add flavor and color to citrus juices, confectioneries, and other related products. The pharmaceutical grade sweet orange oil is used in the manufacture of medicines and supplements. Other grades are used in insecticides, herbicides, furniture preservatives, etc.

In terms of geography, the sweet orange oil market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe and North America are the key regions of the for sweet orange oil market, due to the rising demand from food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. Furthermore, the rise in population and growth in personal and body care industries in countries such as Germany, France, the U.S., and Italy are fuelling the demand for sweet orange oil in Europe and North America. The sweet orange market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is also expanding rapidly due to the increase in standard of living and high consumer spending on personal and body care products in these regions.