The global oil and gas security market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Oil and gas security include safety measures for protecting the value chain and operational technology (OT) in the oil and gas industry. The most common measures are supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), and distributed control systems (DCS). Oil and gas security allow streamlined activities, even under severe climatic environments/ hazardous procedures, thereby preventing security breaches and accidents. Therefore, these measures are used for ensuring high-security standards in the oil and gas sector.

Oil and Gas Security Market Trends:

The high adoption of security systems can be attributed to the implementation of stringent government regulations regarding cybersecurity threats in the oil and gas industry. Furthermore, rapid digitalization, along with a vast distribution network, propels the demand for advanced monitoring systems. Moreover, the industry is inclined towards web-based mobile surveillance to ensure effective safeguarding of the operational network and streamlining overall security system. Additionally, the rising energy demand, coupled with the high depletion of energy resources, is also driving the market for oil and gas security. In the coming years, the growing investments in the upgradation of oil and gas infrastructures are expected to bolster the market growth.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Oil and Gas Security Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component

Software

Services

Market Breakup by Security Type

Cyber Security

Operational Security

Command and Control

Screening and Detection

Surveillance

Access Control

Perimeter Security

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Exploring and Drilling

Transportation

Pipelines

Distribution and Retail Services

Others

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd. (NYSE: ABB), Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Parsons Corporation, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Waterfall Security Solutions, etc.

