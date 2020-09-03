Corrugated Boxes Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A Strong Cagr By 2028

A corrugated box is a kind of packaging that has three layers in its structure; liner within, fluting in the middle and liner outside. Corrugated boxes are usually made up of stringy mush extricated from the pine tree. The corrugated boxes are more sturdy than the cardboard boxes, and can withstand the strain comfortably in stacked transport.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Mondi Group Plc

2. International Paper Company

3. WestRock Company

4. DS Smith Plc

5. Smurfit Kappa Group

6. and Rengo Co. Ltd.

Corrugated boxes are commonly used in food and beverage packaging, cosmetics, glassware and ceramics, paper, electronics, textiles, personal care, and household goods. The development of these end-use industries has driven worldwide demand for corrugated boxes.

The corrugated boxes market has been segmented by material (linerboard, medium, others), type (slotted boxes, telescope boxes, rigid boxes), printing ink (water-based, hot melt-based, uv-curable), printing technology (digital, flexography, lithography).

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

o Linerboard

o Medium

o others

By Type:

o Slotted boxes

o Telescope boxes

o Rigid Boxes

By Printing Ink:

o Water-based

o Hot melt-based

o UV-curable

By Printing Technology:

o Digital

o Flexography

o Lithography

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Material

o North America, by Type

o North America, by Printing Ink

o North America, by Printing Technology

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Material

o Western Europe, by Type

o Western Europe, by Printing Ink

o Western Europe, by Printing Technology

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Material

o Asia Pacific, by Type

o Asia Pacific, by Printing Ink

o Asia Pacific, by Printing Technology

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Material

o Eastern Europe, by Type

o Eastern Europe, by Printing Ink

o Eastern Europe, by Printing Technology

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Material

o Middle East, by Type

o Middle East, by Printing Ink

o Middle East, by Printing Technology

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Material

o Rest of the World, by Type

o Rest of the World, by Printing Ink

o Rest of the World, by Printing Technology

