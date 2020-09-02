The COVID-19 Fallout: Radon Gas Sensor Market Key Growth Factors and Opportunities in 2020-2026

The Covid-19 pandemic affects positively the radon gas sensor market. The short term detector segment will garner a considerable amount of the global market share. The home use segment is expected to witness high growth rate in the forecast period. The North America region will generate huge investment opportunities in the forecast period. The key players of the market are concentrating on various strategies to sustain in these trying times.

The unexpected disruption of COVID-19 pandemic has occurred suddenly and imposed a considerable impact on the radon gas sensor market especially for lungs. Radon is a radioactive gas which is colorless, odorless in nature. This gas comes from the breakdown of naturally occurring radium-226, found in soils and rocks that basically surround the foundations of homes and offices. During this pandemic, many people are confined to their homes during quarantines, there may be chance of breathing more radon air than the one going out from home. All these factors make radon testing and mitigation services are essential because radon gas causes lung cancer. To overcome from the challenges faced by people during this crisis, government and multiple states have taken initiatives by increasing the use radon monitor system that helps to check the level below 5 pCi/L and prevents from breathing and cancer problems. For instance, Bertin Technologies, C4Diagnostics and Enalees developed highly-sensitive test which is capable of detecting SARS-CoV-2 in less than 15 minutes. In the course of this chaos, we are offering complete support to our clients in understanding the influence of COVID-19 on the global radon gas sensor industry.

According to a recent report published by Research Dive, the global radon gas sensor market is anticipated to garner high market share by 2027, growing at a health CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

The report segments the global market on the basis of type, end use and regions. This report is a comprehensive analysis of recent drivers, key segments, opportunities, restraints, and major players of the market.

• Factors Affecting the Market Growth

As per the report, the increasing demand for environment safety by formulating and implementing various government initiatives is considered to be the major driving factor for the radon air sensor market. On the other hand, low measurement and range properties is

• Short term detector segment will register maximum growth

Based on type, the global radon gas sensor market is segmented into short term detectors, long term detectors and digital detectors. The short term detectors segment anticipated to generate maximum revenue during the forecast timeframe due to quickest and cheaper way to monitor radon in a structure.

• Home use segment anticipated growing majorly

On the basis of end use, the global radon gas sensor market is categorized into industrial use and home use. The home use segment are anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Homes are vulnerable to a huge effect of radon gas as there are high chances of the gas entering through diffusion from the ground, gas applications water supplies, cracks in the solid floors, cracks in walls, gaps in suspended floors, and cavities inside the walls.

• Regional Breakdown of the Market

The global radon gas sensor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America region will hold the largest market share in the radon gas sensor market during the forecast period. The geological composition of glacial tills and derived soil can closely compare with bedrock units which allows to release more amount of the radon in the North America region.

• Top Companies Leading the Market

The major players of the global randon gas sensor industry are Bertin Instruments, PRO-Lab, RADEX, RAdata, AirThings, Corentium Home Radon, Air Ae Ateward, FSPI, Airchek and Kidde among others. These players are implementing various business strategies like mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships in order to gain a major market share in the global industry.

