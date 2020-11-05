Global and China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The rare earth permanent magnet material refers to an alloy formed of rare earth metal and a transition metal. This permanent magnet material made by a certain process is extremely magnetic and can be maintained for a long time. Rare earth magnets have been developed for four generations. The first and second generations are RE-Co permanent magnets, ie Co-based permanent magnets: the first generation as type 5 SmCo alloys (SmCo5) and the second generation as Rare-earth Sintered Magnet7 SmCo alloys (Sm2Co17). Since Sm reserve is scare, Co And Ni is also a valuable strategic metal, the first two generations of rare earth permanent magnets have not been widely used,their major market are only for the high-end military area. The third and fourth generation rare earth permanent magnets are RE-FE-B permanent magnets. It is the third generation – NdFeB alloy (Nd2Fe14B), also the most widely used rare earth permanent magnet; the fourth generation is Sm-Fe-N alloy. (Sm2Fe17N3), but Sm-Fe-N alloy has not yet entered the stage of commercial production.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market

The global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Scope and Market Size

Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market is segmented into

Rare-earth Sintered Magnet

Rare-earth Bonded Magnet

Others

Segment by Application, the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market is segmented into

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Power Generation

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Market Share Analysis

Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Rare Earth Permanent Magnet business, the date to enter into the Rare Earth Permanent Magnet market, Rare Earth Permanent Magnet product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

Industry Limited

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

