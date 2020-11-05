Global and Japan Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Phenolic foam insulation board is the most suitable material for solving the fire safety of external wall insulation system. It has good flammability, stable performance, adiabatic insulation, sound insulation, good durability and high cost performance. It can be widely used in ground insulation, roof insulation and exterior wall insulation.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards Market

The global Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards Scope and Market Size

Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market is segmented into

Insulation Thickness≤40 mm

40 mm<Insulation Thickness≤80 mm

Insulation Thickness>80 mm

Segment by Application, the Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market is segmented into

Industry Use

Building Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards Market Share Analysis

Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards business, the date to enter into the Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards market, Phenolic Foam Insulation Boards product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Kingspan Insulation

Asahi Kasei

Unilin(Xtratherm)

LG Hausys

Sekisui Chemical

Jinan Shengquan Group

Tenlead

Guibao

Beili Huahai

