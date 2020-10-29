Global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is a robot that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. The AMR relies on autonomous navigation where no wires, tape, GPS or other navigation markers are required. Its laser guidance system assures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance and human safety. The drive-around mapping with laptop adjustments enables fast and easy route updates and additions. The demands placed on the functionality of autonomous robotic systems are significantly higher compared to conventional industrial robots. The aim is that mobile systems operate autonomously in unknown and dynamic environments to fulfill their assigned tasks. For this purpose, it is essential to explore and model the environment in a suitable way. The information gathered by sensors has to be combined to allow for an accurate positioning. In addition, the perceived surroundings have to be consolidated in an exact map representation. Having acquired this knowledge, the robot is able to plan an optimal collision-free path to a given goal and to perform complex handling tasks. This report focus on autonomous mobile robot (AMR) in outdoor use.

The global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

Regions and Countries

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots markets. It includes sales (consumption) analysis and forecast by each application segment and type segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2020. For the period 2015-2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume sales analysis and region-wise volume analysis of the global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market in important countries, including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China and Japan

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2015-2020. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2015-2020. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

SMP Robotics Systems Corp

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Kiwi

Left Hand Robotics

ALYaR robotic Ltd

OTSAW

Knightscope, Inc.

Amazon

Neolix

Nuro

Ubtech Robotics Corp.

EVA Robot

Market Segment by Type

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

Market Segment by Application

Delivery and Logistics

Security and Inspection

Commercial Outdoor Jobs

Others

