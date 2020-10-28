Global Liquid Cold Plate Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Liquid Cold Plate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Liquid Cold Plate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.

Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the world’s leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavid’s market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Liquid Cold Plate Market

In 2019, the global Liquid Cold Plate market size was US$ 224.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 261.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Liquid Cold Plate Scope and Market Size

Liquid Cold Plate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Liquid Cold Plate market is segmented into

Formed Tube Cold Plate

Deep Drilled Cold Plate

Machined Channel Cold Plate

Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate

Others

Segment by Application, the Liquid Cold Plate market is segmented into

High Power Electronic Equipment

Laser Device

Power Conversion Equipment

Medical Equipment

Defence and Aerospace

LED

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Liquid Cold Plate Market Share Analysis

Liquid Cold Plate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Liquid Cold Plate product introduction, recent developments, Liquid Cold Plate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Aavid

Lytron

Asia Vital Components

Wakefield-Vette

Wolverine Tube

Xenbo Electric

Columbia-Staver

TAT Technologies

Ellediesse

DAU

TE Technology

Wenxuan Hardware

Kawaso Texcel

Hitachi

Suzhou Wint Electric

Tucker Engineering

Shanghai Kissthermal

MaxQ Technology

Mikros

Koolance

HS Marston

