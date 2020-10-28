In this report, the Global Liquid Cold Plate market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Liquid Cold Plate market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-liquid-cold-plate-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
A cold plate is aluminum or other plate containing internal tubing through which a liquid coolant is forced, to absorb heat transferred to the plate by transistors and other components mounted on it. It is one of the most common liquid cooling solutions that make use of direct contact between the Cold Plate and the object to be cooled. This direct contact allows the heat to be efficiently conducted. Cold Plate offers many advantages over forced air cooled heat sinks such as performance, noise level and reliability.
Currently, in this industry, Aavid, Lytron, Asia Vital Components, Wakefield-VetteAnd Xenbo Electric is the world’s leading producer. Aavid is a global leader. In 2015, Aavid acquired Thermacore, Inc, Qfinsoft Technology Inc and Kunze-Folien GmbH. After the acquisition, Aavid’s market share increased significantly. At present, Aavid occupy 22% of the global market share. In the United States and Europe, Aavid, Lytron, Wakefield-Vette, Wolverine Tube and Columbia-Staver are important players in the market. Asia Vital Components and Xenbo Electric are the Chinese market leaders.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Liquid Cold Plate Market
In 2019, the global Liquid Cold Plate market size was US$ 224.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 261.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Liquid Cold Plate Scope and Market Size
Liquid Cold Plate market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Cold Plate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Liquid Cold Plate market is segmented into
Formed Tube Cold Plate
Deep Drilled Cold Plate
Machined Channel Cold Plate
Pocketed Folded-fin Cold Plate
Others
Segment by Application, the Liquid Cold Plate market is segmented into
High Power Electronic Equipment
Laser Device
Power Conversion Equipment
Medical Equipment
Defence and Aerospace
LED
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Liquid Cold Plate Market Share Analysis
Liquid Cold Plate market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Liquid Cold Plate product introduction, recent developments, Liquid Cold Plate sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Aavid
Lytron
Asia Vital Components
Wakefield-Vette
Wolverine Tube
Xenbo Electric
Columbia-Staver
TAT Technologies
Ellediesse
DAU
TE Technology
Wenxuan Hardware
Kawaso Texcel
Hitachi
Suzhou Wint Electric
Tucker Engineering
Shanghai Kissthermal
MaxQ Technology
Mikros
Koolance
HS Marston
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-liquid-cold-plate-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Liquid Cold Plate market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Liquid Cold Plate markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Liquid Cold Plate Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Liquid Cold Plate market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Liquid Cold Plate market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Liquid Cold Plate manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Liquid Cold Plate Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com