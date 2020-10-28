Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Solid-State LiDAR market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Solid-State LiDAR market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.

Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe, will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Solid-State LiDAR Market

In 2019, the global Solid-State LiDAR market size was US$ 1664.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9800.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 28.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Solid-State LiDAR Scope and Market Size

Solid-State LiDAR market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid-State LiDAR market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Solid-State LiDAR market is segmented into

MEMS Based Scanning

Phase Array

Non-Scanning Flash

Segment by Application, the Solid-State LiDAR market is segmented into

Automotive

Industrial

Security

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Solid-State LiDAR Market Share Analysis

Solid-State LiDAR market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Solid-State LiDAR product introduction, recent developments, Solid-State LiDAR sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Velodyne

Quanergy

LeddarTech

ABAX Sensing

Ibeo

Trilumina

Innoviz

Strobe

Aeye

TetraVue

Continental AG

Xenomatix

Imec

Robosense

Genius Pro

Benewake

Hesai

