Global Solid-State LiDAR Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Solid-State LiDAR market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Solid-State LiDAR market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Solid state LiDAR is gaining traction as a promising technology that is cheaper, faster, and provides higher resolution than traditional LiDAR, with predictions that its price range could eventually hundreds of dollars per unit.
Globally, some enterprises, like Velodyne, Quanergy, LeddarTech, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Solid-State LiDAR and related services. At the same time, Europe, will be occupied 48% sales market share in 2021, is remarkable in the global Solid-State LiDAR industry because of their market share and technology status of Solid-State LiDAR.
In 2019, the global Solid-State LiDAR market size was US$ 1664.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 9800.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 28.5% during 2021-2026.
Solid-State LiDAR market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Solid-State LiDAR market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Solid-State LiDAR market is segmented into
MEMS Based Scanning
Phase Array
Non-Scanning Flash
Segment by Application, the Solid-State LiDAR market is segmented into
Automotive
Industrial
Security
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Solid-State LiDAR market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Solid-State LiDAR product introduction, recent developments, Solid-State LiDAR sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Velodyne
Quanergy
LeddarTech
ABAX Sensing
Ibeo
Trilumina
Innoviz
Strobe
Aeye
TetraVue
Continental AG
Xenomatix
Imec
Robosense
Genius Pro
Benewake
Hesai
