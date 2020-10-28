Global Cloud Robotics Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Cloud Robotics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Cloud Robotics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics rooted in cloud computing, cloud storage, and other Internet technologies centered around the benefits of converged infrastructure and shared services. It allows robots to benefit from the powerful computational, storage, and communications resources of modern data centers. In addition, it removes overheads for maintenance and updates, and reduces dependence on custom middleware.

Cloud robotics allows robots to take advantage of the rapid increase in data transfer rates to offload tasks without hard real time requirements. This is of particular interest for mobile robots, where on-board computation entails additional power requirements which may reduce operating duration and constrain robot mobility as well as increase costs.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cloud Robotics Market

In 2019, the global Cloud Robotics market size was US$ 8875.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 50840 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 28.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Cloud Robotics Scope and Market Size

Cloud Robotics market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud Robotics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Cloud Robotics market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Services

Segment by Application, the Cloud Robotics market is segmented into

Industrial

Professional Service

Personal Service

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Cloud Robotics Market Share Analysis

Cloud Robotics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Cloud Robotics product introduction, recent developments, Cloud Robotics sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Irobot

SoftBank

Hit Robot Group

SIASUN

Fenjin

