Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Treatment Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Water Treatment Equipment refers to the equipment used in the industrial water treatment. It includes: Pre-treatment non-membrane, Pre-treatment membrane, ultrapure water, AD/EDI systems polishing, Inorganic WW treatment, Organic WW treatment, etc.
The Europe consumption of Water Treatment Equipment products rises up from 1255.3 K Units in 2012 to 1682.4 K Units in 2016, with CAGR of 7.60%. At the same time, the revenue of world Water Treatment Equipment sales market has a rise from 3936.88 M USD to 4575.84 M USD. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for environment protection, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers, especially for Food & beverages, Microelectronics.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Treatment Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Water Treatment Equipment market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Water Treatment Equipment Scope and Market Size
Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Treatment Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented into
Pre-treatment Non-Membrane
Pre-treatment Membrane
Ultrapure Water
AD/EDI Systems Polishing
Organic WW Treatments
Inorganic WW Treatment
Others
Segment by Application, the Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented into
Food & Beverages
Power Generation
Pharma
Microelectronics
Chemicals
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Water Treatment Equipment Market Share Analysis
Water Treatment Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Treatment Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Water Treatment Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Veolia
BWT
Degremont
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
Pall Corporation
Evoqua Water
Lenntech
Ecolab
Ecolutia
Ovivo
