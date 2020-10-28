Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Water Treatment Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Water Treatment Equipment refers to the equipment used in the industrial water treatment. It includes: Pre-treatment non-membrane, Pre-treatment membrane, ultrapure water, AD/EDI systems polishing, Inorganic WW treatment, Organic WW treatment, etc.

The Europe consumption of Water Treatment Equipment products rises up from 1255.3 K Units in 2012 to 1682.4 K Units in 2016, with CAGR of 7.60%. At the same time, the revenue of world Water Treatment Equipment sales market has a rise from 3936.88 M USD to 4575.84 M USD. The reason causes this increase is the growing demand for environment protection, which is the result of the spurring needs of downstream customers, especially for Food & beverages, Microelectronics.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Water Treatment Equipment Market

Global Water Treatment Equipment Scope and Market Size

Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Treatment Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented into

Pre-treatment Non-Membrane

Pre-treatment Membrane

Ultrapure Water

AD/EDI Systems Polishing

Organic WW Treatments

Inorganic WW Treatment

Others

Segment by Application, the Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented into

Food & Beverages

Power Generation

Pharma

Microelectronics

Chemicals

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Water Treatment Equipment Market Share Analysis

Water Treatment Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Water Treatment Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Water Treatment Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Veolia

BWT

Degremont

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Pall Corporation

Evoqua Water

Lenntech

Ecolab

Ecolutia

Ovivo

