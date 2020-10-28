Global Engine Nacelle Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Engine Nacelle market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Engine Nacelle market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A nacelle system is the aerodynamic structure that surrounds a jet engine.

It includes the structure commonly referred to as engine cowling, and also encompasses other components such as the inlet cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl and exhaust system.

The market volume of engine nacelles is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of engine nacelles market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of engine nacelles is still promising.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Engine Nacelle Market

In 2019, the global Engine Nacelle market size was US$ 6301.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12060 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Engine Nacelle Scope and Market Size

Engine Nacelle market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engine Nacelle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Engine Nacelle market is segmented into

Rear mounted nacelle

Pylons under wing

Clipped at wing

Others

Segment by Application, the Engine Nacelle market is segmented into

Civil Jet Aircraft

Business Jet Aircraft

Private Jet Aircraft

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Engine Nacelle Market Share Analysis

Engine Nacelle market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Engine Nacelle product introduction, recent developments, Engine Nacelle sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Safran

UTC (Goodrich)

Alenia Aermacchi

MRAS

Bombardier

Nexcelle

Boeing

GKN

Triumph

