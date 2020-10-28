Global Engine Nacelle Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Engine Nacelle market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Engine Nacelle market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A nacelle system is the aerodynamic structure that surrounds a jet engine.
It includes the structure commonly referred to as engine cowling, and also encompasses other components such as the inlet cowl, fan cowl, thrust reverser, core cowl and exhaust system.
The market volume of engine nacelles is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of engine nacelles market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of engine nacelles is still promising.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Engine Nacelle Market
In 2019, the global Engine Nacelle market size was US$ 6301.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12060 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Engine Nacelle Scope and Market Size
Engine Nacelle market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Engine Nacelle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Engine Nacelle market is segmented into
Rear mounted nacelle
Pylons under wing
Clipped at wing
Others
Segment by Application, the Engine Nacelle market is segmented into
Civil Jet Aircraft
Business Jet Aircraft
Private Jet Aircraft
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Engine Nacelle Market Share Analysis
Engine Nacelle market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Engine Nacelle product introduction, recent developments, Engine Nacelle sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Safran
UTC (Goodrich)
Alenia Aermacchi
MRAS
Bombardier
Nexcelle
Boeing
GKN
Triumph
