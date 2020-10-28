Global Radome Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Radome market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Radome market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A radome is a structural, weatherproof enclosure that protects a radar system or antenna and is constructed of material that minimally attenuates the electromagnetic signal transmitted or received by the antenna. Radomes protect antenna surfaces from weather and/or conceal antenna electronic equipment from public view.
Radome can be classified as two types, such as Shell Structure and Spherical Structure. It can be widely used in many industries.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Radome Market
In 2019, the global Radome market size was US$ 1105.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2170.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.0% during 2021-2026.
Global Radome Scope and Market Size
Radome market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Radome market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Radome market is segmented into
Shell Structure
Spherical Structure
Others
Segment by Application, the Radome market is segmented into
Airborne Radome
Ground-Based Radome
Shipboard Radome
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Radome Market Share Analysis
Radome market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Radome product introduction, recent developments, Radome sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
General Dynamics
Saint-Gobain
Cobham (Meggitt)
Nordam
ATK
AVIC
L-3 ESSCO
Harris
Raytheon
Kelvin Hughes
Royal Engineered Composites
Infinite Technologies
CPI
Leonardo
Jenoptik
HTC
