Global Spray Dryer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Global Spray Dryer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Spray drying is an industrial process for dehydration of a liquid feed containing dissolved and/or dispersed solids, by transforming that liquid into a spray of small droplets and exposing these droplets to a flow of hot air. The very large surface area of the spray droplets causes evaporation of the water to take place very quickly, converting the droplets into dry powder particles.
A spray dryer refers the machinery that takes a liquid stream and separates the solute or suspension as a solid and the solvent into a vapor. The solid is usually collected in a drum or cyclone. The liquid input stream is sprayed through a nozzle into a hot vapor stream and vaporized. Solids form as moisture quickly leaves the droplets. A nozzle is usually used to make the droplets as small as possible, maximizing heat transfer and the rate of water vaporization. Droplet sizes can range from 20 to 180 μm depending on the nozzle. There are two main types of nozzles: high pressure single fluid nozzle (50 to 300 bars) and two-fluid nozzles: one fluid is the liquid to dry and the second is compressed gas (generally air at 1 to 7 bars).
Spray Dryer is an important part of Food, Pharmaceutical and Chemical industries, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Spray Dryer in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Spray Dryer Market
In 2019, the global Spray Dryer market size was US$ 1183.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1499.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
Global Spray Dryer Scope and Market Size
Spray Dryer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spray Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Spray Dryer market is segmented into
Pressure Spray Dryer
Stream Spray Dryer
Centrifuge Spray Dryer
Segment by Application, the Spray Dryer market is segmented into
Food
Pharmaceutical
Chemical
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Spray Dryer Market Share Analysis
Spray Dryer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Spray Dryer product introduction, recent developments, Spray Dryer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
GEA
Buchi
SPX
Yamato
Labplant
SACMI
SSP
Pulse Combustion Systems
Dedert
Dahmes Stainless
Tokyo Rikakikai
Sanovo
Marriott Walker
Fujisaki Electric
Xianfeng
Wuxi Modern
Lemar
