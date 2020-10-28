Global Spray Dryer Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Spray Dryer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Spray Dryer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Spray drying is an industrial process for dehydration of a liquid feed containing dissolved and/or dispersed solids, by transforming that liquid into a spray of small droplets and exposing these droplets to a flow of hot air. The very large surface area of the spray droplets causes evaporation of the water to take place very quickly, converting the droplets into dry powder particles.

A spray dryer refers the machinery that takes a liquid stream and separates the solute or suspension as a solid and the solvent into a vapor. The solid is usually collected in a drum or cyclone. The liquid input stream is sprayed through a nozzle into a hot vapor stream and vaporized. Solids form as moisture quickly leaves the droplets. A nozzle is usually used to make the droplets as small as possible, maximizing heat transfer and the rate of water vaporization. Droplet sizes can range from 20 to 180 μm depending on the nozzle. There are two main types of nozzles: high pressure single fluid nozzle (50 to 300 bars) and two-fluid nozzles: one fluid is the liquid to dry and the second is compressed gas (generally air at 1 to 7 bars).

Spray Dryer is an important part of Food, Pharmaceutical and Chemical industries, in the coming years there is an increasing demand for Spray Dryer in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Spray Dryer Market

In 2019, the global Spray Dryer market size was US$ 1183.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1499.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Spray Dryer Scope and Market Size

Spray Dryer market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Spray Dryer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Spray Dryer market is segmented into

Pressure Spray Dryer

Stream Spray Dryer

Centrifuge Spray Dryer

Segment by Application, the Spray Dryer market is segmented into

Food

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Spray Dryer Market Share Analysis

Spray Dryer market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Spray Dryer product introduction, recent developments, Spray Dryer sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

GEA

Buchi

SPX

Yamato

Labplant

SACMI

SSP

Pulse Combustion Systems

Dedert

Dahmes Stainless

Tokyo Rikakikai

Sanovo

Marriott Walker

Fujisaki Electric

Xianfeng

Wuxi Modern

Lemar

