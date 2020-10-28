Global Steam Boiler System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Steam Boiler System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steam Boiler System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Steam boiler or simply a boiler is basically a closed vessel into which water is heated until the water is converted into steam at required pressure. Steam boilers are used where steam and hot steam is needed. Hence, steam boilers are used as generators to produce electricity in the energy business.

Boiler classification can be based on many factors like usage, fuel fired, fuel firing system, type of arrangement etc. Commonly known types are pulverized coal fired boilers, fluidized bed boilers, super critical boilers, oil and gas fired boilers. All cater to industrial and power generation.

The Steam Boiler System industry demand is much supported from the demand in emerging economies like China and India, also from Gulf countries, where water pipe construction creates large demand. Demand from developed countries is quite stable, as the large construction period has already passed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Steam Boiler System Market

In 2019, the global Steam Boiler System market size was US$ 3410.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3790.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Steam Boiler System Scope and Market Size

Steam Boiler System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steam Boiler System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Steam Boiler System market is segmented into

Oil, Gas & Coal Boiler

Electric Boiler

Biomass Boiler

Segment by Application, the Steam Boiler System market is segmented into

Food and Beverage Steam Boiler

Pharmaceutical Steam Boiler

Oil & Gas Processing Steam Boiler

Pulp & Paper Production

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Steam Boiler System Market Share Analysis

Steam Boiler System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Steam Boiler System product introduction, recent developments, Steam Boiler System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Bosch Thermotechnik

Cochran

Alfa Laval

Viessmann

Cleaver-Brooks

Fulton Boiler Works

Hurst Boiler and Welding

PT. Grand Kartech Tbk

Miura

1Kawasaki

GETABEC Public

Shuangliang Group

Zhejiang Tuff Boiler

Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company

Zu How Industry

Taijune Boiler

