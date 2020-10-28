Global Steam Boiler System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Steam Boiler System market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Steam Boiler System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Steam boiler or simply a boiler is basically a closed vessel into which water is heated until the water is converted into steam at required pressure. Steam boilers are used where steam and hot steam is needed. Hence, steam boilers are used as generators to produce electricity in the energy business.
Boiler classification can be based on many factors like usage, fuel fired, fuel firing system, type of arrangement etc. Commonly known types are pulverized coal fired boilers, fluidized bed boilers, super critical boilers, oil and gas fired boilers. All cater to industrial and power generation.
The Steam Boiler System industry demand is much supported from the demand in emerging economies like China and India, also from Gulf countries, where water pipe construction creates large demand. Demand from developed countries is quite stable, as the large construction period has already passed.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Steam Boiler System Market
In 2019, the global Steam Boiler System market size was US$ 3410.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3790.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Steam Boiler System Scope and Market Size
Steam Boiler System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steam Boiler System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Steam Boiler System market is segmented into
Oil, Gas & Coal Boiler
Electric Boiler
Biomass Boiler
Segment by Application, the Steam Boiler System market is segmented into
Food and Beverage Steam Boiler
Pharmaceutical Steam Boiler
Oil & Gas Processing Steam Boiler
Pulp & Paper Production
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Steam Boiler System Market Share Analysis
Steam Boiler System market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Steam Boiler System product introduction, recent developments, Steam Boiler System sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bosch Thermotechnik
Cochran
Alfa Laval
Viessmann
Cleaver-Brooks
Fulton Boiler Works
Hurst Boiler and Welding
PT. Grand Kartech Tbk
Miura
1Kawasaki
GETABEC Public
Shuangliang Group
Zhejiang Tuff Boiler
Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company
Zu How Industry
Taijune Boiler
