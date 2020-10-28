Global Flight Propulsion Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Flight Propulsion Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Flight Propulsion Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A flight propulsion system generally consists of an aircraft engine and some means to generate thrust, such as a propeller or a propulsive nozzle. An flight propulsion system must achieve two things. First, the thrust from the propulsion system must balance the drag of the airplane when the airplane is cruising. And second, the thrust from the propulsion system must exceed the drag of the airplane for the airplane to accelerate. In fact, the greater the difference between the thrust and the drag, called the excess thrust, the faster the airplane will accelerate.

During the past few years, the global consumption of Flight Propulsion Systems increases by 7570 Units in 2017 from 5610 Units in 2012.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flight Propulsion Systems Market

In 2019, the global Flight Propulsion Systems market size was US$ 146940 million and it is expected to reach US$ 237190 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Flight Propulsion Systems Scope and Market Size

Flight Propulsion Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flight Propulsion Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Flight Propulsion Systems market is segmented into

Air Breathing Engines

Non-Air Breathing Engines

Segment by Application, the Flight Propulsion Systems market is segmented into

Aircraft

Spacecraft

Missiles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Flight Propulsion Systems Market Share Analysis

Flight Propulsion Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Flight Propulsion Systems product introduction, recent developments, Flight Propulsion Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CFM

General Electric Company

Rolls-Royce Holdings

United Technologies

Safran

Honeywell

GKN Aerospace

MTU Aero Engines

United Engine Corporation

Aero Engine Corporation of China

