Global Veno-Arterial ECMO System Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Veno-Arterial Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems is a new treatment method aimed at heart and lung failure disease. Veno-Arterial ECMO transport is an effective method of transferring patients with severe ARDS. It has multiple causes, and the diagnosis should be investigated and treatment commenced during ECMO. Since Veno-Arterial ECMO is a complicated and high-risk therapy, adequate training in its performance and creation of a referring hospital network are essential.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Veno-Arterial ECMO System, with a production market share nearly 42% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Veno-Arterial ECMO System, enjoying production market share nearly 36% in 2016.

Veno-Arterial ECMO System market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Veno-Arterial ECMO System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Veno-Arterial ECMO System market is segmented into

Portable Type

Fixed Type

Segment by Application, the Veno-Arterial ECMO System market is segmented into

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Medtronic

Maquet Holding

Sorin Group

Terumo

Xenios AG

