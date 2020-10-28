Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Mobile Offshore Drilling Units, or MODU, are facilities designed or modified to engage in drilling and exploration activities. The term MODU includes drilling vessels, semisubmersibles, submersibles, jack-ups, and similar facilities that can be moved without substantial effort. These facilities may or may not have self-propulsion equipment on board and may require dynamic positioning equipment or mooring systems to maintain their position.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market
In 2019, the global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market size was US$ 32790 million and it is expected to reach US$ 36690 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021-2026.
Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Scope and Market Size
Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market is segmented into
Jackup (Non-Floating)
Semisubmersible (Floating)
Drillship (Floating)
Segment by Application, the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market is segmented into
Relatively Shallow
Deep-water
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Share Analysis
Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) product introduction, recent developments, Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Keppel
Sembcorp Marine
DSME
SHI
HHI
CIMC Raffles
CSIC Dalian
COSCO
CMHI
