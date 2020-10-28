Global Silicone Injection Molding Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Silicone Injection Molding Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Silicone Injection Molding Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Silicone Injection Molding Machine is kind of injection molding machine, molded parts made from liquid silicone (LSR) or solid silicone (HTV) are extremely elastic, odorless and tasteless, chemical, UV, ageing and temperature resistant.

The technology and production volume of Silicone Injection Molding Machine are both being advanced by the downstream demand. And more and more foreign companies choose to build factories in China. Currently, most of the market of Silicone Injection Molding Machine is occupied by foreign giants, and China domestic enterprises are facing a lack of competitiveness. China is the largest production and consumption market, but there is a big gap in technology and price level.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Silicone Injection Molding Machine Market

In 2019, the global Silicone Injection Molding Machine market size was US$ 353.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 406.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Silicone Injection Molding Machine Scope and Market Size

Silicone Injection Molding Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicone Injection Molding Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Silicone Injection Molding Machine market is segmented into

Horizontal Silicone injection molding machine (HIMM)

Vertical Silicone injection molding machine (VIMM)

Segment by Application, the Silicone Injection Molding Machine market is segmented into

Medical Decice

Aerospace

Automotive Component

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Silicone Injection Molding Machine Market Share Analysis

Silicone Injection Molding Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Silicone Injection Molding Machine product introduction, recent developments, Silicone Injection Molding Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Arburg

Engel

Sumitomo (SHI) Demag

Husky

NISSEI Plastic

Toshiba Machine

Milacron

FCS

Haitian

Yizumi Precision Machinery

Tayu

Tiancheng Machine

