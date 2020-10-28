Global Nanoparticle Analysis Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Nanoparticle Analysis market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Nanoparticle Analysis market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Nanoparticle Analysis utilizes the properties of light scattering to detect the partical size distribution, zeta potential, molecular weight, etc. of samples, and can be used to analyze samples of nanoparticle, colloform, emulsion, submicron suspension, etc. The light scattered by the particles is captured using a CCD or EMCCD camera over multiple frames. Computer software is then used to track the motion of each particle from frame to frame.
Nanoparticle Analysis is used widely in the chemistry, medicine, machinery, and materials science industry; it is maily used in measuring of particle size, particle concentration, protein aggregation and Zeta potential. In 2014, the global production was about 3799 units.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Nanoparticle Analysis Market
In 2019, the global Nanoparticle Analysis market size was US$ 231.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 303.7 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Nanoparticle Analysis Scope and Market Size
Nanoparticle Analysis market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nanoparticle Analysis market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Nanoparticle Analysis market is segmented into
Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)
Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)
Laser Diffraction Method (LDM)
Others
Segment by Application, the Nanoparticle Analysis market is segmented into
Chemical
Pharmaceutical
Printing and Coating
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Nanoparticle Analysis Market Share Analysis
Nanoparticle Analysis market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Nanoparticle Analysis product introduction, recent developments, Nanoparticle Analysis sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Malvern Instruments
Danaher
Brookhaven
Sympatec
Wyatt
TSI
Microtrac
Horiba
Shimadzu
Bruker
Winner
Bettersize
JNGX
