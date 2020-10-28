Global Joystick Potentiometers Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Joystick Potentiometers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Joystick Potentiometers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The joystick potentiometer is a successful application of the potentiometer and basically it is a three-terminal resistor with a sliding or rotating contact that forms an adjustable voltage divider. There are various kinds of utilization of the potentiometers and when it operated by a mechanism can be used as position transducers, for example, in a joystick, which is the only purpose involved in this report.

The Joystick Potentiometers industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Japan, China and Western European.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Joystick Potentiometers Market

In 2019, the global Joystick Potentiometers market size was US$ 221.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 328 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Joystick Potentiometers Scope and Market Size

Joystick Potentiometers market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels.

Segment by Type, the Joystick Potentiometers market is segmented into

Membrane Potentiometers

Magnetic (hall effect) Potentiometer

Other Type

Segment by Application, the Joystick Potentiometers market is segmented into

Remote Controller

Industurial Use Joystick

Game Pad (Joystick)

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Joystick Potentiometers Market Share Analysis

Joystick Potentiometers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies.

The major companies include:

ALPS

Apem

CTS

Parallax

Altheris

Sakae

Hydreco

Polyshine

Productwell

XinZe

Skyconn

KeBian

