Global Air Cooler Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

Air cooler, also known as, evaporative cooler, swamp cooler, desert cooler and wet air cooler, uses the hot air in the room and water in order to produce cooler air. It uses the evaporating technique in order to produce the cool air, earning the name evaporative cooler.

Evaporative cooling employs water’s enthalpy of vaporization, where the temperature of dry air can be dropped by putting it through transition of liquid water to water vapor. The system uses water in to wet absorptive on the sides of the cooler. A fan is used to send the water through the absorptive pads which cools the air by making it more humid and then blows it out to the room. A cooler uses less energy as it only has two major components which need powering; a water pump and a fan. It also needs a constant supply of water in order to keep the pads wet and cool the air.

As one of the most affordable and effective way to beat the summer heat, air cooler plays a more and more important role for the lower middle-class. The larger and larger downstream demand drives air cooler industry developing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Air Cooler Market

In 2019, the global Air Cooler market size was US$ 1417.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2272.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Air Cooler Scope and Market Size

Air Cooler market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Cooler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Air Cooler market is segmented into

Tower Type

Desert Type

Personal Type

Window Type

Room Type

Segment by Application, the Air Cooler market is segmented into

House

Office

Other Places

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Air Cooler Market Share Analysis

Air Cooler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Air Cooler product introduction, recent developments, Air Cooler sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Symphony

Kenstar

Bajaj Electricals

Orient Electric

Europace

Takada

Keye

Ifan

McCoy

Honeywell

Usha International

Refeng

Ram Coolers

Crompton Greaves

Khaitan Electricals

Maharaja Whiteline

