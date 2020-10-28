Global Commercial Dishwasher Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Dishwasher market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Dishwasher market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Commercial Dishwasher is a type of machine to clean dish in hotels, restaurants and other commercial places. Compared with household dishwasher, it has higher efficiency in dish cleaning. Besides cleaning, it has other functions as well, such as sterilizing.

The Major regions of Commercial Dishwasher production are China, Unites States and Europe, which accounted for more than 75 % of the total production. The major consumption regions are also those mentioned above, and US is the largest country in consumption of commercial dishwashers.

In 2019, the global Commercial Dishwasher market size was US$ 2466.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 3123.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Commercial Dishwasher market is segmented into

Undercounter Dishwasher

Conveyor Dishwasher

Door-type Dishwasher

Segment by Application, the Commercial Dishwasher market is segmented into

Restaurant

Hotel

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

ITW(Hobart)

Miele

Meiko

Jackson

CMA Dishmachine

Winterhalter

MVP Group

SJM

Electrolux Professional

Fagor

Showa

Washtech

Insinger Machine

Knight

JLA

Teikos

Comenda

Shanghai Veetsan

Oberon

Inland

Oudebao

