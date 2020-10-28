Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A hydraulic (oil) press is a device using a hydraulic cylinder to generate a compressive force. It uses the hydraulic equivalent of a mechanical lever. These presses are ideal for assembly, straightening, fabrication, quality control, maintenance, product testing, bending, punching and shearing. Press frames are constructed of heavy-duty arc-welded steel and can be easily modified to accommodate a wide range of pressing needs.

Because of its advantages, end products are being widely used as important and indispensable component parts in every industrial application.

First, for industry structure analysis, the hydraulic press machine industry is concentration. Gasbarre, Schuler and Beckwood are the market leader and they occupied about 49.82% of the whole market. The hydraulic press market is consolidated in nature. The local enterprises occupied mostly of the market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market

Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press Scope and Market Size

Hydraulic (Oil) Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic (Oil) Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hydraulic (Oil) Press market is segmented into

C-Frame Hydraulic Press

H-Frame Hydraulic Press

4-Post Hydraulic Press

Bulldozer Hydraulic Press

Segment by Application, the Hydraulic (Oil) Press market is segmented into

Appliances Industry

Automotive Industry

Ceramic and Abrasives Industry

Electrical Industry

Food Compaction Industry

Government/Military Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market Share Analysis

Hydraulic (Oil) Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydraulic (Oil) Press product introduction, recent developments, Hydraulic (Oil) Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Gasbarre

Schuler

Beckwood

Neff Press

French

Greenerd

Enerpac

Dorst

Phoenix

Standard Industrial

Dake

Brown Boggs

Macrodyne

Betenbender

RK Machinery

Multipress

