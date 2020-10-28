Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydraulic (Oil) Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A hydraulic (oil) press is a device using a hydraulic cylinder to generate a compressive force. It uses the hydraulic equivalent of a mechanical lever. These presses are ideal for assembly, straightening, fabrication, quality control, maintenance, product testing, bending, punching and shearing. Press frames are constructed of heavy-duty arc-welded steel and can be easily modified to accommodate a wide range of pressing needs.
Because of its advantages, end products are being widely used as important and indispensable component parts in every industrial application.
First, for industry structure analysis, the hydraulic press machine industry is concentration. Gasbarre, Schuler and Beckwood are the market leader and they occupied about 49.82% of the whole market. The hydraulic press market is consolidated in nature. The local enterprises occupied mostly of the market share.
Segment by Type, the Hydraulic (Oil) Press market is segmented into
C-Frame Hydraulic Press
H-Frame Hydraulic Press
4-Post Hydraulic Press
Bulldozer Hydraulic Press
Segment by Application, the Hydraulic (Oil) Press market is segmented into
Appliances Industry
Automotive Industry
Ceramic and Abrasives Industry
Electrical Industry
Food Compaction Industry
Government/Military Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Hydraulic (Oil) Press Market Share Analysis
Hydraulic (Oil) Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydraulic (Oil) Press product introduction, recent developments, Hydraulic (Oil) Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Gasbarre
Schuler
Beckwood
Neff Press
French
Greenerd
Enerpac
Dorst
Phoenix
Standard Industrial
Dake
Brown Boggs
Macrodyne
Betenbender
RK Machinery
Multipress
