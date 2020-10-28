Global Luxury Yacht Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Luxury Yacht market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Luxury Yacht market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Yachts with length greater than 79 feet are known as luxury yachts. They are mainly used for recreational purposes which are equipped with modern convenience features such as ACs, TV, navigation aids, radar, echo-sounding, autopilot, and reliable power generating systems.

The consumption volume of luxury yacht is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of luxury yacht market might be slightly slow. But it is surely forecasted that the market of luxury yacht is still promising.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Luxury Yacht Market

In 2019, the global Luxury Yacht market size was US$ 9813.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14920 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Luxury Yacht Scope and Market Size

Luxury Yacht market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Yacht market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Luxury Yacht market is segmented into

Motor Luxury Yachts

Sailing Luxury Yachts

Segment by Application, the Luxury Yacht market is segmented into

Private Use

Commercial Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Luxury Yacht Market Share Analysis

Luxury Yacht market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Luxury Yacht product introduction, recent developments, Luxury Yacht sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Azimut/Benetti

Sunseeker

Sanlorenzo

Feadship

Oceanco

Ferretti Group

Princess Yachts

Amels / Damen

Horizon

Westport

Overmarine

Trinity Yachts

Heesen Yachts

Lürssen

Cerri – Baglietto

