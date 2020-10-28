Global Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine is suited for powder compaction applications. Powder Compaction is a flexible process that allows the end user to create a multitude of different parts at a variety of yield strengths for simple to complex shapes. It is capable of forming complex shape molded parts with uniform density throughout a varying cross section and can handle different range of powder materials. Pressing parameters can be specified by weight, density, size, or shape. In these Hydraulic Presses, powder is pushed into molds and the compound into the shape of the product. The final result of compacting process may be a simple tablet or perform or it may be a precision, high tolerance component part as intricate as a gear or special cutting tool.
First, for industry structure analysis, the powder molding hydraulic press machine industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 32% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest production area of powder molding hydraulic press machine, also the leader in the whole powder molding hydraulic press machine industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine Market
In 2019, the global Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine market size was US$ 106.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 132.5 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine Scope and Market Size
Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine market is segmented into
Frame Hydraulic Press
Four-column Hydraulic Press
Others
Segment by Application, the Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine market is segmented into
Powder Metallurgy Parts
Ceramic & Cement Parts
Carbon & Carbide Parts
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine Market Share Analysis
Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine product introduction, recent developments, Powder Molding Hydraulic Press Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Osterwalder
Schuler
Yoshizuka Seiki
Gasbarre
Dorst
Tianduan Press
Hefei Metalforming
Nantong Metalforming Equipment
Beckwood
Haiyuan Machiney
SANTEC GROUP
SPC DEES Hydraulic
Tianshui Metalforming Machine
Jekson Hydraulic
Yeh Chiun
Huzhou Machine Tool
Micro Hydro Technic
Hare Press
Xuduan Group
Neff Press
Jiangdong Machine
