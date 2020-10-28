Global Mainframe Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Mainframe market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Mainframe market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A mainframe (also known as “big iron”) is a high-performance computer used for large-scale computing purposes that require greater availability and security than a smaller-scale machine can offer. As for a mainframe, the most important feature is called RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability).

IBM dominates the mainframe market, accounts for more than 90% market share. Manufacturers did not establish overseas production bases and all the products all manufactured in USA and Japan, mainly in USA. Mainframe is used in many key industries such as financial services, air traffic control, etc. All its consumers attaches great importance to stability and security.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Mainframe Market

In 2019, the global Mainframe market size was US$ 4877.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 5865.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Mainframe Scope and Market Size

Mainframe market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mainframe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Mainframe market is segmented into

z Systems

ClearPath Dorado Systems

GS21 Series

Segment by Application, the Mainframe market is segmented into

Cloud

Big Data

Mobile

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Mainframe Market Share Analysis

Mainframe market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Mainframe product introduction, recent developments, Mainframe sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

IBM (USA)

Unisys (USA)

Fujitsu (JP)

