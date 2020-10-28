Global Inlaying Machine Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Inlaying Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Inlaying Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Inlaying Machine, or a mounting press machine, is a device used to encapsulate samples for metallographic preparation.

Metallographic specimens are typically “mounted” using a hot compression thermosetting resin. In the past, phenolic thermosetting resins have been used, but modern epoxy is becoming more popular because reduced shrinkage during curing results in a better mount with superior edge retention. A typical mounting cycle will compress the specimen and mounting media to 4,000 psi (28 MPa) and heat to a temperature of 350 °F (177 °C). When specimens are very sensitive to temperature, “cold mounts” may be made with a two-part epoxy resin. Mounting a specimen provides a safe, standardized, and ergonomic way by which to hold a sample during the grinding and polishing operations.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Inlaying Machine industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 80% of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest production area of Inlaying Machine, also the leader in the whole Inlaying Machine industry.

In 2019, the global Inlaying Machine market size was US$ 38 million and it is expected to reach US$ 41 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.

Inlaying Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inlaying Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Inlaying Machine market is segmented into

Hot-pressing Inlaying

Cold-pressing Inlaying

Segment by Application, the Inlaying Machine market is segmented into

Electronics

Automotive & Aerospace

Biomedical & Medical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

The major companies include:

Struers

Buehler

LECO

Presi

Allied High Tech

Laizhou Weiyi

ATM GmbH

Plusover

BROT LAB

Shanghai Minxin

WHW

