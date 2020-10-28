In this report, the Global Inlaying Machine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Inlaying Machine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-inlaying-machine-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Inlaying Machine, or a mounting press machine, is a device used to encapsulate samples for metallographic preparation.
Metallographic specimens are typically “mounted” using a hot compression thermosetting resin. In the past, phenolic thermosetting resins have been used, but modern epoxy is becoming more popular because reduced shrinkage during curing results in a better mount with superior edge retention. A typical mounting cycle will compress the specimen and mounting media to 4,000 psi (28 MPa) and heat to a temperature of 350 °F (177 °C). When specimens are very sensitive to temperature, “cold mounts” may be made with a two-part epoxy resin. Mounting a specimen provides a safe, standardized, and ergonomic way by which to hold a sample during the grinding and polishing operations.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Inlaying Machine industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 80% of the revenue market. Regionally, United States is the biggest production area of Inlaying Machine, also the leader in the whole Inlaying Machine industry.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Inlaying Machine Market
In 2019, the global Inlaying Machine market size was US$ 38 million and it is expected to reach US$ 41 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.2% during 2021-2026.
Global Inlaying Machine Scope and Market Size
Inlaying Machine market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Inlaying Machine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Inlaying Machine market is segmented into
Hot-pressing Inlaying
Cold-pressing Inlaying
Segment by Application, the Inlaying Machine market is segmented into
Electronics
Automotive & Aerospace
Biomedical & Medical
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Inlaying Machine Market Share Analysis
Inlaying Machine market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Inlaying Machine product introduction, recent developments, Inlaying Machine sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Struers
Buehler
LECO
Presi
Allied High Tech
Laizhou Weiyi
ATM GmbH
Plusover
BROT LAB
Shanghai Minxin
WHW
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-inlaying-machine-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Inlaying Machine market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Inlaying Machine markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Inlaying Machine Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Inlaying Machine market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Inlaying Machine market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Inlaying Machine manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Inlaying Machine Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 911 Central Avenue #268
Albany New York 12206
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 1-518-730-1569
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com