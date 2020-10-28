Global Hydraulic Fittings Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Hydraulic Fittings market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hydraulic Fittings market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydraulic fittings are parts used to connect hoses, pipes, and tubes in hydraulic systems. Hydraulic equipment generally operates under high pressures and is often not a fixed system. Consequently, hydraulic fittings need to be strong, versatile, and reliable to operate safely and effectively in their respective applications. These fittings typically adhere to strict standards which dictate fitting construction, dimensions, and pressure ratings.

Global hydraulic fittings industry is highly concentrated and the top 6 manufacturers control about 30% of the global market share. Parker is the largest manufacturer in the global hydraulic fittings market followed by Eaton, Manuli and Gate.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hydraulic Fittings Market

In 2019, the global Hydraulic Fittings market size was US$ 1299.9 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1891.2 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Hydraulic Fittings Scope and Market Size

Hydraulic Fittings market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hydraulic Fittings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Hydraulic Fittings market is segmented into

Steel Hydraulic Fittings

Brass Hydraulic Fittings

Aluminum Hydraulic Fittings

Plastics Hydraulic Fittings

Segment by Application, the Hydraulic Fittings market is segmented into

Fittings Which Extend or Terminate Pipe Lengths

Fittings Which Add or Change Direction

Fittings Which Connect Pipes of Smaller Size

Fittings Which Provide Special Connections or Functions

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Hydraulic Fittings Market Share Analysis

Hydraulic Fittings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Hydraulic Fittings product introduction, recent developments, Hydraulic Fittings sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Parker

Eaton

Swagelok

Manuli

Voss

Gates

Hy-Lok

ITT

Alfagomma

SMC

Brennan

Rastelli

Stucchi

Cast

Larga

Air-Way

Stronger

NBXHJ

Huadsr

XY

Perete

Laike

