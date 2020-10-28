Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Swimming pool water treatment equipment is used to treat the water from the swimming pool. Swimming pool water must undergo treatment, in order to remain clear and clean, free from harmful substances, bacteria, viruses, algae and other pathogens and suitable for use by swimmers.
Swimming pool water treatment equipment includes filters, pumps, valves, heaters and other equipment.
Europe remains the largest market for swimming pool water treatment equipment production, with a market share of 35.39%, followed by USA and China.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market size was US$ 927.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1508.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Scope and Market Size
Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented into
All-in-one Equipment
Traditional Equipment
Segment by Application, the Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented into
Residential
Public & Hotel
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Share Analysis
Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Pentair
Hayward
Fluidra
Emaux
AQUA
Pahlen
Culligan
Sterling
Firsle
MIURA
Carefree Clearwater
Kurita
Speck Pump
Prominent
Zodiac
Intec America
Miox
CIPU
Denor
Hairunde
Wuxi Bibo
Rightleder
Kelan Water
Zhengzhou Pafific
Zhengzhou Langjing
