Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Swimming pool water treatment equipment is used to treat the water from the swimming pool. Swimming pool water must undergo treatment, in order to remain clear and clean, free from harmful substances, bacteria, viruses, algae and other pathogens and suitable for use by swimmers.

Swimming pool water treatment equipment includes filters, pumps, valves, heaters and other equipment.

Europe remains the largest market for swimming pool water treatment equipment production, with a market share of 35.39%, followed by USA and China.

In 2019, the global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market size was US$ 927.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1508.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.

Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented into

All-in-one Equipment

Traditional Equipment

Segment by Application, the Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market is segmented into

Residential

Public & Hotel

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment Market Share Analysis

Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Swimming Pool Water Treatment Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Pentair

Hayward

Fluidra

Emaux

AQUA

Pahlen

Culligan

Sterling

Firsle

MIURA

Carefree Clearwater

Kurita

Speck Pump

Prominent

Zodiac

Intec America

Miox

CIPU

Denor

Hairunde

Wuxi Bibo

Rightleder

Kelan Water

Zhengzhou Pafific

Zhengzhou Langjing

