Global Shrink Disc Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

The shrink discs are external locking devices installed over hub projections. By tightening the locking screws, the locking collars exert radial forces on the tapered ring and on the hub. After bridging the fit clearances, radial clamping pressure is generated between shaft and hub establishing a solid, frictional connection.
The rapid development of wind power is one of the main driving forces of the industry.
Stüwe
RINGFEDER
TAS-Schäfer
RINGSPANN
WITTENSTEIN
Rexnord
Norelem
MAV
Climax Metal Products (RBC Bearings)
BIKON-Technik
Compomac
Fenner Drives
StS Coupling
Neugart
Zero-Max
True-Tech Industries
NMTG
Falcon Engineering
Xianyang Chaoyue Clutch
Luoyang Jinglian
Two Part Shrink Disc
Three Part Shrink Disc
Wind Power
Heavy Machinery
Mining
Shipbuilding
Food & Beverage
Machine Tool
Others
The key regions covered in the Shrink Disc market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
