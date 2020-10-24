Global Commercial Aviation Engine Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Commercial Aviation Engine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Commercial Aviation Engine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Commercial Aviation Engine refers to the engine equipment mainly used to generate pull or thrust to make the aircraft move forward. In addition to generating forward force, it can also provide electricity for electrical equipment on the aircraft, and provide air source for air-conditioning equipment and other gas equipment. Generally, because of the requirements of flight, the design is quite light, but it also requires considerable use efficiency and extremely low failure rate, so the design and production process requirements are relatively high.

GE Aviation Systems

Safran (CFM International)

Lycoming Engines

Rotax

D-Star Engineering Corporation

BF Aerospace

Electrijet Flight Systems

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls Royce Holdings plc

Honda Global

Honeywell Aerospace

MTU Aero Engines

IHI Group

Turbojet

Turbofan Engine

Turboprop Engine

Turboshaft Engine

Wide-body Commercial Aircraft

Narrow body Commercial Aircraft

The key regions covered in the Commercial Aviation Engine market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

