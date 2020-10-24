Global Motorised Valves Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Motorised Valves market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Motorised Valves market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Motorised valves are a type of electrically actuated valve (others include solenoid valves and valves using electrically-generated thermal effects).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Motorised Valves Market

The global Motorised Valves market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Motorised Valves Scope and Segment

Motorised Valves market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Motorised Valves market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Brymec

Danfoss

Horstmann

Myson

Omal

GEMÜ Group

Bray International, Inc.

Rotek

EBRO ARMATUREN Gebr. Bröer GmbH

RTK

KEIHIN Co.,Ltd

HISAKADO VIET NAM CO., LTD

Covna Value

Keyvalve Co.,Ltd.

Brook

Zhongya Tecnology

SLV

Motorised Valves Breakdown Data by Type

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valve

Knife Gate Valves

Motorised Valves Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Motorised Valves market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Motorised Valves market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Motorised Valves Market Share Analysis

