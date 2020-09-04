COVID19 Update : Smart Grid Data Analytics Market to Reach US$ 14 Bn by 2030

According to a new market report pertaining to the global smart grid data analytics market published by Transparency Market Research , the global smart grid data analytics market is anticipated to reach US$ 14,036.9 Mn by 2030. The smart grid data analytics market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2030 based on revenue. According to the report, North America was a significant contributor to the smart grid data analytics market in terms of revenue in 2019. The prominent market share of the region is due to the significant adoption of smart grid data analytics, and increasing adoption of smart grid systems in the U.S. The smart grid data analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing digitalization of the utility sector in the region.

Advancements in Smart Meter and Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)Driving the Global Smart Grid Data Analytics Market

Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated system which includes smart meters, communication networks, and data management systems that provide a two-way digital link between the customer and utilities. AMI provides various operational benefits to minimize the utility cost and offers convenience to the customer. AMI significantly reduces operating costs by remotely reading meters, connecting/disconnecting the service, identifying outages by generating more accurate bills faster, and enables utilities to provide customers digital access to their usage information. Thus, the increasing installation of smart meter and adoption of advanced metering infrastructure is expected to boost the global smart grid data analytics market during the forecast period globally.

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Market Taxonomy

The global smart grid data analytics market has been segmented in terms of component, deployment model, end-user, BSS solutions for utilities, and region. Based on component, the smart grid data analytics market has been classified into solution, and services. The solution segment has been further sub-divided into AMI analytics, demand response analytics, grid optimization, asset management, and others (energy forecasting and data visualization tools). The AMI analytics solution segment dominated the global smart grid data analytics market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on deployment model, the smart grid data analytics market has been classified into on-premise, cloud, and hybrid. The cloud segment dominated the global smart grid data analytics market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the smart grid data analytics market has been categorized into small/medium enterprises, large enterprises, and public sector. The public sector segment is expected to account for leading share in the global smart grid data analytics market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. Based on BSS solution for utilities, the market has been classified into specialized solutions and generalized solutions.

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global smart grid data analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the smart grid data analytics market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead the North America smart grid data analytics market. This is mainly due to the high degree of investment on smart grid systems in the country. Apart from the AMI analytics solutions, the penetration of demand response analytics solutions is expected to fuel significantly during the forecast period in the U.S. The smart grid data analytics market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the active presence of smart meter deployment programs in China, Australia, India, and South Korea. Most smart grid analytics vendors focus on providing data analytics solutions for the ongoing development of smart meters infrastructure. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global smart grid data analytics market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. In-depth geographic analysis has also been included as part of the smart grid data analytics market.

Smart Grid Data Analytics Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart grid data analytics market. Key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., AutoGrid Systems Inc., Capgemini SE, Dell EMC, General Electric, Hansen Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Hitachi Ltd., IBM Corporation, Itron Inc., NetCracker Technology Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and ZTEsoft Technology Co., Ltd.

