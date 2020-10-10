Global and United States Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An Agitated Thin Film Evaporator (ATFE) also known as Thin Film Evaporator (TFE) or Wiped Film Evaporator (WFE) are used to produce free flowing powder from slurry/solution type feed and widely implement in pharmaceutical, chemical & food industries. These are used in situations where the solutions cannot be handled by conventional dryers/evaporators. It is a jacketed shell precision machined from inside and a rotor having blades that maintain a close clearance from the shell.
The global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Scope and Market Size
Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market is segmented into
Vertical Agitated Thin Film Dryers
Horizontal Agitated Thin Film Dryers
Segment by Application, the Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market is segmented into
Pharmaceuticals
Chemical Industry
Food and Beverages
Petrochemical Industry
Textile Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) Market Share Analysis
Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) business, the date to enter into the Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) market, Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Buss-SMS-Canzler GmbH
GIG Karasek (Dr. Aichhorn Group)
LCI Corporation (Nederman Group)
VTA
Pfaudler
3V Tech
Sulzer
Technoforce
Hitachi
Artisan Industries
Vobis, LLC
Chem Process Systems
Wuxi Lima Chemical Machinery
Wuxi Haiyuan Biochemical Equipment
WuXi HeXiang Biochemistry Equipment
